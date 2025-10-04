Pep Guardiola calls for mass protest in Barcelona to end Gaza genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: Manchester City manager called on people to voice their protest in solidarity with the innocent people of Gaza.

The Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola has been a vocal critic of the Zionist regime’s action in Gaza. Earlier today he called for participation in the protest to be held today at Jardinets de Gràcia in Barcelona against the genocide in Gaza, saying, “We are witnessing a genocide live, where thousands of children have already died and many more may still die. The Gaza Strip is devastated, and crowds of people are wandering aimlessly, without food, drinking water, or medicine."

"Only organized civil society can save lives and pressure governments to act once and for all. On October 4 at 12:00, we will flood the streets at Jardinets de Gràcia to demand an end to the genocide,” he said, as reported by About Manchester.

The City boss gave an emotional speech about the suffering in Gaza after receiving an honorary degree from Manchester University back in June. “It’s not about ideology. It’s not about I’m right and you’re wrong. It’s about the love of life and the care of your neighbour.”

