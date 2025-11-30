Over 40 Spanish cities rally on solidarity day with Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Saturday, Spain witnessed mass demonstrations and marches in over 40 cities, including Madrid and Barcelona, in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Many Spaniards gathered in public squares and streets across the cities, expressing their condemnation of Israeli actions and protesting against the ongoing violence, in observance of the "International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People," which takes place annually on November 29.

Madrid and Barcelona were among the largest cities in terms of participation in the protests.

Protesters carried banners with slogans such as "Stop the Genocide" and "Total Ban on Arms Sales to Israel," and chanted slogans like "Free Palestine" and "Israel the Killer."

In a joint statement, Palestinian solidarity civil society organizations in Spain condemned "Israeli colonialism, military occupation, apartheid, and ongoing ethnic cleansing in Palestine for 78 years."

The statement also condemned Israel's failure to comply with the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, highlighting its systematic violations of the truce and the continued obstruction of humanitarian aid.

The organizations called on the Spanish government, and governments worldwide, to sever all diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties with Israel, impose international sanctions, and support legal efforts to hold Israel accountable in the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

In a related statement, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his appreciation for the Palestinian people, "who have never lost hope." Sánchez added, in a post on the platform "X" (formerly Twitter), on the occasion of the "International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People," that Spain will continue to stand by humanity and maintain its firm belief in the necessity of a two-state solution for lasting peace.

The "International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People" was established by the United Nations in 1977 and is observed annually in various countries around the world to support Palestinian rights and oppose Israeli violations.

...................

End/ 257