Hamas Condemns Israeli Killing of 7-Month-Old Palestinian Infant in Hebron

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has vehemently condemned Israeli forces' murder of a seven-month-old Palestinian infant in the occupied West Bank, saying the atrocity would not diminish the determination of the Palestinian people to continue resisting Israeli occupation.

The remarks by the Palestinian resistance movement came on Friday after the infant, identified as Sam Abu Hikal, was killed and both of his parents were wounded when Israeli occupation forces opened fire on their vehicle in the city of al-Khali (Hebron) in southern West Bank.

"We offer our condolences over the martyrdom of seven-month-old Sam Abu Hikal and wish a speedy recovery to his parents, who were wounded by occupation forces' gunfire in southern al-Khalil. We commend the steadfastness of this child's family and their commitment to their land," the statement read.

"We affirm that this crime will not diminish, even in the slightest, the determination, resolve, and steadfastness of the Palestinian people, who will continue to stand firm and resist the occupation."

The movement also called on the international community and human rights organizations, particularly bodies responsible for protecting children's rights, to take immediate action.

It urged those organizations to exert pressure to halt such atrocities and bring those responsible to justice.

At least 1,078 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the West Bank since October 2023, when the Israeli regime began a war of genocide on the Gaza Strip.

At least 947 other Palestinians have also been killed in Gaza since October 2025 during Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement clinched that month with the aim of ending the genocide.

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