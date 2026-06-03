Hamas warns Israel of 'heavy price' for violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing has said that efforts to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its atrocities will continue, while asserting that the assassination of senior resistance leaders will not weaken the movement.

"Settling of accounts" with the regime would remain open until a "full and heavy price" is paid, Abu Obeida, spokesman for Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said on Tuesday.

The "cowardly enemy" is mistaken if it believes the resistance could be weakened through the assassination of its leaders, he added.

Abu Obeida denounced the regime for violating agreements and continuing atrocities against Palestinians, despite existing arrangements.

"To anyone with insight and sound judgment, it has become clear that we are facing a vile enemy that possesses no morality except its opposite, does not abide by agreements, and has fundamentally misread the situation," he said.

The spokesman added that the blood of martyred commanders would continue to strengthen the movement, asserting that "there remain leaders among us who were forged in the fields of steadfastness and preparation, refined by experience and hardened by wars."

Addressing Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Abu Obeida praised public displays of support following the martyrdom of senior commanders.

"Our people in Gaza, we have heard your words, listened to your chants, and witnessed your majestic marches in farewell to the martyred leaders, and it is forbidden for us to betray this blood," he said.

"We will remain faithful to you and to embracing your freedom-fighting sons, and these sacrifices, great and immense as they are, will, God willing, yield a clear and decisive victory."

The official paid tribute to Izz al-Din al-Haddad, also known as Abu Suhaib, whom he described as having played a central role in planning, preparing, and directly overseeing the historic resistance operation of October 7, 2023.

The operation saw resistance fighters storm the occupied territories, venturing deep, encircling Israeli outposts, and ensnaring hundreds of Zionists.

He also highlighted the role of senior commander Mohammed Odeh, saying he contributed to the development of the brigades' military manufacturing capabilities before later leading its military intelligence apparatus and participating in planning the October 7 operation.

The spokesperson also praised resistance groups that have engaged Israeli forces, including fighters in Lebanon who, he said, had "written epic acts of heroism in confronting Zionist arrogance."

Concluding his remarks, Abu Obeida renewed his appeal to Arab and Muslim countries to set aside their differences and focus on the "sole enemy of the Ummah (Muslim Nation)."

Abu Obeida said ongoing Israeli atrocities had placed mediators and guarantors of agreements before "a moment of truth."

He argued that "remaining silent or neutral is no longer acceptable" and called for intensified efforts to restrain the regime and compel it to honor its commitments.

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