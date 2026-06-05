Abu Obeida to Mediators: Where Are You? Where Is Your Role? / Do Not Put the Victim and the Executioner on the Same Level

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, issued a detailed statement addressed to mediators and the Islamic world in response to the ongoing massacres in Gaza and the violation of the ceasefire agreement.

He emphasized that the Zionist regime will not be able to weaken the resistance by assassinating its commanders, stating: "The book of accounts and revenge will remain open until the enemy pays the full and heavy price for its actions."

Referring to the continued daily killing of civilians in the Gaza Strip and the occupiers' evasion of their commitments, Abu Obeida announced that this situation has placed a heavy responsibility on the guarantor countries and mediators. Directly addressing Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar (mediators other than the United States), he asked: "Where are you? Where is your role? Where are your guarantees?"

Addressing the Mediators and the Islamic Ummah

Addressing the mediators and the Islamic Ummah, the Al-Qassam spokesperson added: "Do not put the victim and the executioner on the same level. Stand with your brothers in Gaza and take an honorable position that will be recorded in history."

Abu Obeida further stated: "The enemy has once again misanalyzed the scene and made incorrect calculations. It took our flexibility as weakness and our restraint as retreat. They thought we would forget or forgive; while the account of this battle remains open until the enemy, by God's permission, pays the full price for its actions."

Abu Obeida emphasized: "If the cowardly enemy thinks it can weaken us by assassinating our leaders, it is gravely mistaken; for their blood is fuel that propels the ship of resistance through difficulties." The blood of the martyred commanders is testimony to the sincerity of the resistance's cause, the unbreakable bond between the leaders and the people, and their readiness to sacrifice their own lives before the lives of the people.

In his statement, Abu Obeida mentioned the senior martyred commanders of the resistance, specifically addressing Martyr Izz al-Din al-Haddad (Abu Suhayb), Chief of Staff of the Al-Qassam Brigades, and Martyr Mohammed Awda (Abu Omar), praising their role in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation and their command of the resistance forces.

Warning to the Enemy: Fear the Commanders Who Remain

Addressing Israel, Abu Obeida declared: "The cowardly enemy must know that the martyrdom of Zaid, Ja'far, and Abdullah bin Rawahah never meant the destruction of Muslim commanders or the end of their path; rather, it was a prelude to the emergence of Khalid ibn al-Walid. O enemies of God, you are given tidings that will lead to your destruction. There remain commanders who are prepared to confront you."

Abu Obeida declared to the people of Palestine and the resistance forces throughout the Islamic world: "The duty of this historic moment is to enter practically into the battle between truth and falsehood. Silence or neutrality is no longer acceptable." The hope of the resistance, after God, lies in the Muslim nations and the various forces of the Islamic Ummah. He called upon all groups, currents, and Muslim nations to set aside their differences and focus on the "main enemy of the Ummah."

Abu Obeida added that Israel has shown signs of weakness on various fronts against the resistance forces: "Your enemy has revealed its weakness before the fighters of Gaza, who brought it to its knees with simple means."

In the final part of his statement, the Al-Qassam spokesperson addressed the people of Gaza, saying: "O sacrificing people of Gaza, we have heard your words, we have followed your slogans, and we have seen the great crowds that gathered to bid farewell to the martyred commanders. Betraying this blood, this endurance, and these sacrifices is forbidden to us." He urged the people of Gaza to trust in God first and then in the resistance, emphasizing: "We will continue the path for which our commanders sacrificed their lives and for which you have paid heavy costs."

Concluding, Abu Obeida spoke of hope in the most difficult circumstances: "After every dark night, dawn, victory, and the establishment of power will come. This is undoubtedly a jihad; either victory or martyrdom."

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