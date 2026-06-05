Al-Nujaba: Resistance Weapons Are for Protecting Holy Sites and the Iraqi Nation / We Will Hand Over Weapons if Ayatollah Sistani Orders

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Al-Nujaba Movement in Iraq emphasized in a statement that its position regarding the sacred weapons aimed at defending Iraq's holy sites and its nation has been constant and will not and cannot change.

The statement read: "Our position is clear, as stated in the previous tweet of Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, the Secretary-General of the Al-Nujaba Movement."

Sheikh Ali al-Asadi, the head of the Political Council of the Al-Nujaba Movement in Iraq, while emphasizing the group's adherence to the directives of the religious authority, announced that if Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani issues an order to lay down weapons, this decision will be implemented immediately.

Speaking on Al-Furat's "Al-Nuqta" program regarding the issue of monopolizing weapons in the hands of the Iraqi government, he said: "The root of this issue is internal, and more than America having a role, a domestic political actor is pursuing it—a current that has had nothing else to offer its supporters but this issue since the previous term."

Al-Asadi added: "The United States and the Zionist regime have also used this issue as a tool to pressure the Iraqi government, while they possess stronger tools, such as the dollar."

Resistance Weapons; For Protecting Iraq

He emphasized: "The resistance's weapons are for protecting Iraq and its political process. Political, administrative, and financial corruption is the greatest threat to Iraq. The American and Zionist enemy, after the forty-day war, turned the issue of monopolizing weapons into a tool for pressure."

Al-Asadi continued: "Occupation does not only occur with tanks; there is also political, economic, and security occupation, even reaching the point of interfering in the appointment of the Prime Minister. Donald Trump has claimed he played a role in bringing Ali al-Zayadi to power as Prime Minister of Iraq."

He further stated that the number of resistance groups is four or five, adding: "Whenever a government with full sovereignty over the sky, land, and the entire country is formed, all the weapons of the resistance groups will be handed over to the state."

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