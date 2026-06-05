U.S. Envoy Praises Iraq's Step to Monopolize Weapons in Government Hands

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Tom Barrack posted a message on X congratulating Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zayadi, announcing that this move could be the cornerstone of a new governance based on restoring sovereignty and strengthening stability. He also thanked the groups that have decided to hand over their weapons to the government, describing this process as the beginning of a new path for rebuilding state institutions and consolidating order in Iraq.

These developments come after the Coordination Framework authorized the Prime Minister to take the necessary decisions to preserve the country's supreme interests and supported the plan to monopolize weapons and separate the Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi) from political and party frameworks. In this regard, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq and Kata'ib Imam Ali have announced the formation of committees to organize, register, and hand over weapons, while Muqtada al-Sadr had previously supported the separation of the Saraya al-Salam from his political movement and its annexation to the state.

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