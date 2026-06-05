Iran’s Foreign Ministry Strongly Denounced U.S. Aggressions in Persian Gulf

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a statement, strongly condemned the aggressive action of the terrorist U.S. army in assaulting an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and attacking a telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday, June 3, originating from two regional countries. The statement continues:

These aggressive actions not only violate the ceasefire understanding of April 8 but also constitute a gross violation of the fundamental principle of the prohibition of the use of force under Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while condemning the U.S. action in colonially using the territory and facilities of regional countries to advance aggressive plans against Iran, also notes the direct and clear responsibility of the rulers of Kuwait and Bahrain in relation to last night's aggressive actions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that any country allowing aggressor parties to use its land, sea, or air territory, or facilities and bases located within its territory, to carry out or support military aggression against Iran, is in clear violation of the fundamental rules of international law and the principle of good neighborliness, and according to UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, it is considered as committing an aggressive act against Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, in exercising its inherent right to defend its territorial integrity and national sovereignty, will use all capacities to counter aggressive actions, including by targeting the origin and source of the aggressive attacks.

It is clear that the responsibility for the effects and consequences of this situation rests with the American-Zionist aggressors and all parties that assist them in committing aggressive acts against Iran by placing their territory and facilities at their disposal.

It is worth noting that early this morning, U.S. forces, continuing their violation of the ceasefire in the Persian Gulf, attacked targets on Iranian islands. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced in a statement that the U.S. Fifth Fleet's command center had been targeted by missile and drone attacks by the IRGC Aerospace Force.

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