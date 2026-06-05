Secretary-General of Indian Ulema Council: New Delhi Must Reconsider Its Proximity to Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, the Secretary-General of the Indian Ulema Council, during his visit to the city of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, raised questions about New Delhi's foreign policy and relations with the occupying regime, calling for a reconsideration of some of the country's domestic and foreign approaches.

In an interview with journalists, he began his remarks by praising the atmosphere of peaceful coexistence in Saharanpur, describing the city as a successful example of social convergence among different ethnic and religious groups. According to him, relations between Hindus and Muslims in this city are favorable, and Shia and Sunni also live together in a friendly atmosphere. Hojat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi emphasized that despite its high population and cultural and religious diversity, Saharanpur has managed to maintain its social cohesion.

The Shia cleric then turned to India's foreign policy and criticized the expansion of New Delhi's relations with Israel. Referring to India's long-standing relations with countries such as Iran and Russia, he asked what benefits India has gained from its increasing proximity to Israel. He noted that many Muslim countries provide India with oil, gas, chemical fertilizers, and job opportunities, and therefore the Indian government should exercise greater care in evaluating and regulating its international partnerships.

The Secretary-General of the Indian Ulema Council also emphasized that some of India's policy decisions are made under pressure from the United States and Israel. In this regard, he stated that New Delhi should have greater independence in its strategic decision-making and prioritize national interests.

The Secretary-General of the Indian Ulema Council also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, referring to the charges and international cases brought against him. He also raised questions about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's close relations with Israel, stating that these views represent his personal and political positions.

Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi then addressed the issue of religion and politics, emphasizing that no political party should use religion as a tool to gain power. He warned that politics based on religion creates social divisions, and ultimately ordinary citizens pay the price. He added that parties and currents truly committed to development, public welfare, and the country's progress do not need to exploit religious sentiments to gain public support.

He also referred to some controversial issues in India's political space, including the issue of polygamy among Muslims, stating that these issues are often exaggerated and used to create division and divert public attention. In his view, such discussions fuel social tensions rather than serving to solve society's problems.

Concluding, the Secretary-General of the Indian Ulema Council, referring to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections, called on voters to support candidates and parties whose programs focus on development, education, employment, and public welfare. He also urged the public to be wary of political campaigns based on religion and sectarian polarization, and to exercise their right to vote responsibly.

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