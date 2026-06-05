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Baffling Drones; Maariv's Account of Anger, Frustration of Zionist Soldiers on Lebanese Front

5 June 2026 - 15:29
News ID: 1822738
Baffling Drones; Maariv's Account of Anger, Frustration of Zionist Soldiers on Lebanese Front

The newspaper Maariv, publishing a report on the difficult situation of Israeli army soldiers on the northern front, reported an unprecedented increase in anger and frustration among forces deployed in Lebanese territory. According to the report, in addition to despair in the face of drone attacks and a strategic stalemate on the battlefield, soldiers have also begun criticizing Washington's policies.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to a report published by Andrew Fox on the Substack platform, which was reflected by Maariv, reserve soldiers on the Lebanese front are extremely angry at the complete operational deadlock and their inability to achieve the goal of restoring security to the northern areas.

Describing their situation as being trapped in a "mire," these soldiers have emphasized that the lack of an operational solution to drone attacks (loitering munitions) is causing more casualties among Israeli forces every day, and the expression "our blood is boiling" reflects the depth of this despair within the army ranks.

A notable point in this report is the change in direction of the soldiers' criticism, which, in addition to military commanders, has also directly targeted U.S. President Donald Trump. This unexpected approach indicates that forces on the battlefield see current U.S. policies as conflicting with their interests and as a factor perpetuating the attritional situation—an issue that reveals a deep gap between the battlefield and political decision-makers in Washington.

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