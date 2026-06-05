Baffling Drones; Maariv's Account of Anger, Frustration of Zionist Soldiers on Lebanese Front

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to a report published by Andrew Fox on the Substack platform, which was reflected by Maariv, reserve soldiers on the Lebanese front are extremely angry at the complete operational deadlock and their inability to achieve the goal of restoring security to the northern areas.

Describing their situation as being trapped in a "mire," these soldiers have emphasized that the lack of an operational solution to drone attacks (loitering munitions) is causing more casualties among Israeli forces every day, and the expression "our blood is boiling" reflects the depth of this despair within the army ranks.

A notable point in this report is the change in direction of the soldiers' criticism, which, in addition to military commanders, has also directly targeted U.S. President Donald Trump. This unexpected approach indicates that forces on the battlefield see current U.S. policies as conflicting with their interests and as a factor perpetuating the attritional situation—an issue that reveals a deep gap between the battlefield and political decision-makers in Washington.

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