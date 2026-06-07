Hezbollah Condemns Israeli Strike on Lebanese Army Vehicle

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah has condemned a deadly Israeli strike on a Lebanese army vehicle that killed two officers and a soldier, describing the attack as a deliberate act and part of Israel’s continued aggression against Lebanon.

In a statement on Saturday, Hezbollah said the attack on the military vehicle was a clear crime and the latest in a series of Israeli actions targeting Lebanon, particularly in the country’s south and the western Bekaa region.

Hezbollah argued that Israeli strike had been encouraged by concessions made by Lebanese authorities on issues related to national sovereignty.

It expressed condolences to the families of the three Lebanese army personnel killed in the attack and to the leadership and members of the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Hezbollah also reiterated its support for the Lebanese army and said it stood in solidarity with the country’s armed forces.

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