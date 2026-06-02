Most UN Security Council members slam Israeli offensives in southern Lebanon, call for withdrawal of troops

AhlulBayt News Agency: A majority of UN Security Council members have expressed their disapproval of Israel’s increasing military strikes in Lebanon, while the United States chose not to criticize Tel Aviv, instead focusing its criticism solely on the Hezbollah resistance movement and Iran.

Jerome Bonnafont, France’s ambassador to the UN, stated on Monday evening that they requested an emergency meeting “to address the serious escalation happening now and the considerable increase in Israeli military actions in Lebanon, despite the ceasefire that began on April 17 under US mediation. “

Bonnafont cautioned that a renewed occupation would only escalate the conflict.

“Instead of providing security for Israel and its people, a new occupation is likely to increase instability, as each village that is bombed and each civilian casualty only undermines the Lebanese government,” he said.

He emphasized that “no security rationale can excuse a continuous violation of a nation’s sovereignty.”

Russia’s representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, compared the military actions of Israel in Lebanon to those occurring in Gaza.

He stated that Lebanon is experiencing “an almost identical replay of the scenario of clearing the Gaza Strip with the establishment of large-scale occupation control and the forced displacement of the local population.”

Nebenzia called for the immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops, warning that without this step, “it will be impossible to achieve a genuine ceasefire.”

He also linked the crisis in Lebanon to wider regional issues, stressing that “the deterioration of the situation in Lebanon was a direct result of the unjustified aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran. “

Fu Cong, China’s envoy to the UN, said that Israel has “crossed the Litani River and occupied Balfour Castle.”

He described this development as “Israel’s deepest military incursion in Lebanon in more than 20 years,” emphasizing that Israel’s intentions to increase ground offensives are “deeply concerning to the international community.”

James Kariuki, the UK’s Charge d’Affaires, criticized what he referred to as the “reckless and disproportionate escalation of Israeli military action,” noting that it has “exacerbated an already devastating environment for Lebanese civilians.”

This is while US envoy Mike Waltz presented a markedly different perspective, praising President Donald Trump’s direct leadership while attributing responsibility solely to Hezbollah and Iran, without acknowledging any violations by Israel.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reports that since March 2, over 3,400 people have lost their lives due to Israeli attacks throughout the country.

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