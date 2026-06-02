Israeli Strikes Kill 12 and Wound 35 in Over 36 Attacks Across Southern Lebanon

ABNA24 - In attacks carried out by the Zionist regime on Sunday night and Monday against towns and villages in southern Lebanon, which took place more than 36 times, 12 people have been martyred and 35 others wounded.

In an airstrike by the Israeli regime on the town of Abbasieh in the Tyre district, four people were martyred. Additionally, in six rounds of airstrikes by the Zionist regime on the Al-Arab neighborhood in Deir Al-Zahrani, eight people were martyred and 16 others — including five children and six women — were wounded, and residential buildings were destroyed.

Al Jazeera also reported that in an airstrike on the Al-Jadida Ansar area, three people, including two children, were wounded. In Al-Adousieh, a motorcycle was targeted in an airstrike by the Israeli regime army, resulting in three injuries.

Zionist enemy fighter jets also targeted the vicinity of Hiram Hospital in Tyre, leading to the injury of 13 members of the hospital's medical and nursing staff.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar issued a statement condemning Israel's continuous attacks on Lebanon, the expansion of the regime's army ground invasion into southern Lebanon, and the targeting of civilians. It described these actions as a dangerous escalation, a clear violation of Lebanese sovereignty, and a blatant breach of international humanitarian law. The ministry called on the international community to force the authorities of the Israeli occupying regime to halt their repeated attacks against Lebanon.

Hamish Falconer, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom, also warned that the continued escalation of tensions in Lebanon undermines diplomatic efforts and has an unacceptable impact on civilians. He stated that the expansion of hostilities by Israel must be stopped.

Johann Wadephul, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, expressed concern over the expansion of the Israeli regime's ground invasion in southern Lebanon and warned that further escalation of military conflicts risks worsening the current unstable conditions.



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