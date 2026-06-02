Lebanese Hezbollah Drone Strike Destroys Israeli Iron Dome Launcher

ABNA24 - The Lebanese Islamic Resistance, Hezbollah, said it destroyed an "Israeli" Iron Dome launcher deep inside the occupied territories, describing the strike as a response to "Israel’s" ceasefire violations and attacks on southern Lebanon.

The media bureau of Hezbollah, in a video footage released on Monday morning, announced the targeting of the missile system deployed at the "Biranit" military base north of the occupied lands.

Accordind to the statement, the attack was carried out using an explosive-laden drone.

The video shows a Hezbollah drone flying over the base, which is located on the border between the occupied territories and Lebanon, detecting targets before striking an Iron Dome missile system.

The explosive drone then directly targets the launcher and destroys it.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported that Hezbollah has recently intensified attacks on Iron Dome systems deployed along the border to disrupt missile interceptions.

In continuation of its operations, Hezbollah said it targeted military vehicles, troop gatherings, infrastructure, and radar systems, asserting accurate and decisive hits.

In separate operations, it stated that Namer armored vehicles were destroyed in Debel, troop positions were struck in Qaouzah and Maroun al-Ras, and a radar system near Qal’at al-Shaqif was hit.

Additionally, a military vehicle in Debbine was destroyed, while missile strikes targeted infrastructure in Safed.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” media reported surprise at the scale and intensity of the attacks, as northern settlements faced continued alerts and security consultations were held amid escalating cross-border tensions.



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