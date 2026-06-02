Iran Speaker Ghalibaf Warns Iran Will Halt Talks and Confront Israel if Strikes on Lebanon Continue

ABNA24 - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned Tuesday that Tehran will stop peace negotiations and confront Israel directly if attacks on Lebanon continue, insisting any Iran-US agreement must include a halt all fronts, especially in Lebanon.

In a phone call with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Ghalibaf, who chairs Iran's negotiating team in the Pakistan-mediated talks with Washington, said the bond between Iran and Lebanon is unbreakable. "Our lives and yours are one," he said.

"Any agreement to end the war between Iran and the US will include a cessation of attacks on all fronts, especially Lebanon," Ghalibaf said.

He added that over the past two days Iran has been pursuing an end to Israeli attacks against Lebanon "with seriousness," and warned, "If the crimes continue, we will not only stop the negotiation process but will stand against the Zionist regime."

Berri, for his part, thanked Iran for its efforts to halt Israeli crimes, saying Lebanon will never forget Tehran's positive positions at this critical stage.

The call comes as Israeli strikes have intensified across southern Lebanon, killing and wounding scores and displacing hundreds of thousands, according to Lebanese officials. Iran has repeatedly condemned the attacks and called the US an accomplice.



