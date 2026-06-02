Hezbollah Rejects Partial Truce, Demands Full Ceasefire Across All Lebanese Territory

ABNA24 - Hezbollah has refused any partial ceasefire proposal and is demanding a comprehensive halt to hostilities across all Lebanese territory as a prelude to the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces and the return of displaced civilians, a senior Lebanese parliamentarian has said.

Hassan Fadlallah, a member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in parliament, told the Lebanese‑based Al Mayadeen channel on Monday that the party’s position is that any ceasefire must be total and cover all of Lebanon.

Fadlallah revealed that the movement has rejected a US ceasefire proposal that tried to create a security arrangement demanding Hezbollah refrain from attacking northern parts of the Israeli‑occupied territories in exchange for Israel committing not to attack Beirut’s Shia‑populated southern suburbs, without the comprehensive halt to Israel’s military attacks on Lebanon that Hezbollah demands.

Iran’s offer of support

Fadlallah said new developments emerged on Monday following Iran’s intervention.

He was referring to Iran’s official announcement warning the Israeli regime against carrying out its threat to bomb the southern suburbs of Beirut, and urging residents of northern occupied territories to leave the area ahead of retaliatory operations in the region.

He explained that Hezbollah was informed by Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun that US President Donald Trump had called the Lebanese ambassador, requesting a mutual cessation of attacks as a step toward a comprehensive ceasefire.

“This issue is being followed up, and communication is ongoing with the president,” Fadlallah said, stressing that Hezbollah is coordinating with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to achieve a full ceasefire.

He added that the real test remains implementation, given the enemy’s treacherous nature.

“What matters is that we all reach what serves our country’s interests and protects its sovereignty. We will not accept a return to the pre‑March 2 situation,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, shortly after Iran’s pledge to support the Lebanese in the case of broad Israeli attacks, Trump told reporters he had a “very productive” call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and also, through senior representatives, a “very good” conversation with Hezbollah.

Trump claimed that Hezbollah had agreed to halt all fire, on condition that neither side attacks the other.

Israeli officials have not commented on any such agreement.

Over 3,300 people have been killed and around 10,400 wounded in Lebanon since early March, with over 1.6 million displaced.

A Pakistan‑brokered ceasefire between Iran and the US has been in place since early April.

Tehran has since insisted that any ceasefire must also cover Lebanon.



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