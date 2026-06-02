Memoirs of martyred Leader of Revolution top bestselling books at Iran Book Fair

ABNA24 - The book "Khun-e Deli ke La'l Shod" [translated in English as: Cell No,14: The Autobiography of Ayatollah Khamenei], which recounts the memories of the martyred revolutionary leader from the years of struggle, imprisonment, and exile during the Pahlavi regime, has topped the list of bestselling books at the Iran Book Fair.

The book "Cell No,14: The Autobiography of Ayatollah Khamenei" which narrates the memories of Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, the martyred revolutionary leader, from the years of struggle, imprisonment, and exile during the Pahlavi regime, is the Persian translation of the Arabic book "Inna ma al-Sabr-e Nasra" (Verily, with Patience Comes Victory), which was previously published in Beirut and introduced by Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.

This book presents the author's direct account of the personal and militant life of the martyred revolutionary leader, from childhood and education to entering the arena of struggle against the Pahlavi regime and experiencing arrests and exiles. Additionally, the expression of wisdoms, lessons, and warnings raised during the narratives is considered one of the distinctive aspects of this work.

An autobiographical biography, relevant photographs, and various indices are also included in different sections of the book "Cell No,14: The Autobiography of Ayatollah Khamenei" The title of the book reflects the difficult years of struggle and the sufferings of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in the period before the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the martyred Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, said about this work: "When this book came into my hands, I read it all in one night out of eagerness. This book can satisfy those interested in the pre-revolution era, especially the youth."

In a section of the book's introduction regarding the process of its formation, it is stated that about 20 years ago, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution spoke weekly in Arabic on various topics, and during these discussions, he recounted memories of prisons, detention centers, and exiles. After the suggestion to record these memories, he began writing them by dictating the memories of his life.

According to this introduction, the memories were first dictated in Arabic, and its initial publication was intended for Arabic-speaking audiences — a matter that indicates the status of the Arabic language and its role in uniting Muslims.

The book's introduction also emphasizes that these memories are a valuable resource for researchers of contemporary Islamic movement history and familiarize them with details of the history of the Islamic movement, knowledge of which is essential for understanding this historical period.

The book "Cell No,14: The Autobiography of Ayatollah Khamenei" has so far been translated into various languages and has been published and distributed in countries including Thailand, Bangladesh, Spain, Iraq, and Turkey.



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