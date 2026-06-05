Thought of Imam Khomeini (r.a.), Only Path to Salvation for Nations: Sheikh Zakzaky

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, elaborated on the personality and intellectual dimensions of the great founder of the Islamic Revolution at the 37th "Imam Khomeini Week" conference, organized by the Islamic Movement Student Association at his residence in Abuja.

At this ceremony, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky described Imam Khomeini (r.a.) as a divine gift for the present age who transformed the thinking of the Islamic Ummah and brought about profound and fundamental changes at the international level.

The Transformation in the Concept of Waiting in Imam Khomeini's School of Thought

Referring to the transformation in the concept of waiting (Intizar) in Imam Khomeini's school of thought, he stated that the founder of the Islamic Revolution changed the traditional and passive attitude of society towards this issue; because waiting in Imam Khomeini's school is not merely sitting, remaining silent, and waiting, but a dynamic, powerful movement accompanied by action, which is a duty incumbent upon all members of the Ummah both before the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (a.s.) and after it.

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria stated that Imam Khomeini (r.a.) transformed the world's view of religion, so that religion came to be seen as a path to freedom, dignity, and independence, not as a tool for suppressing and drugging the people, as was propagated by hegemonic powers before the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

He further, emphasizing that true and material power lies in the hands of the masses of people, added that the founder of the Islamic Revolution taught the world that ultimate victory over the arrogant powers is achieved only through the struggle against oppression, steadfastness in the face of seditions, and true reliance on Almighty God. This is why today the enemies of Islam and global hegemonic powers fear the influence of Imam Khomeini's thought among the Ummah and continue their efforts to prevent the spread of this divine thinking.

Stating that Imam Khomeini (r.a.) is alive because his thought, path, and school are alive and ongoing, he noted that in the current circumstances, there is no need to create new paths; rather, the sole duty of the Islamic Ummah is to follow his guiding path precisely and sincerely.

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria concluded by recalling that this is the same thought upon which the martyred Sayyed Khamenei stood firmly and sacrificed his life; therefore, today's world, to overcome its crises, needs to return to the thought of Imam Khomeini (r.a.), because this thinking is the only path to salvation and success for nations.

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