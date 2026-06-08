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Iran Shoots Down Hostile Drone Over Tehran

8 June 2026 - 12:35
News ID: 1824314
Source: Mehr News
Iran Shoots Down Hostile Drone Over Tehran

Iranian air defences shot down a hostile enemy drone over Tehran on Monday.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian air defences shot down a hostile enemy drone over Tehran on Monday.

According to information obtained by Mehr News Agency correspondent, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle was targeted and destroyed by air defence systems over Tehran, without immediately providing further details on the type of drone.

Iran's integrated air defence network has previously claimed extensive successes against advanced U.S. and Israeli drones, including MQ-9 Reapers, during the recent war.

No further details were immediately available.

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