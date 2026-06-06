Iran's Navy: US Warships Forced to Withdraw From Sea of Oman After Missile, Drone Warning Shots

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Army says a number of US warships operating in the Sea of Oman have been forced to withdraw from the area after Iranian naval forces fired warning shots using cruise missiles and advanced drones.

In a statement on Friday, Iran's Army announced that the operation was part of the Islamic Republic’s ongoing campaign to counter "maritime mischief and disruptions and the hijacking of commercial vessels and oil tankers by the terrorist naval force of the United States.”

“After warning shots by the Qadir missile and the new Shahid Dana invading drones of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy, the transgressor destroyers DDG-103 and DDG-8 left the Sea of Oman toward the Indian Ocean,” it said.

The Iranian Navy also confirmed that the USS Tripoli—an amphibious assault helicopter carrier—has also been forced to flee the Sea of Oman.

"Following this operation and similar operations in recent days, in addition to the Zionist-American enemy destroyers operating under the USS George H.W. Bush carrier strike group, the Tripoli amphibious assault helicopter carrier has also been compelled to leave the Sea of Oman," it said.

The Naval Operations Command and Control Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army issued a stark warning to the American-Israeli enemy, stressing the importance of putting an immediate end to "maritime theft and mischief."

It said although US warships have now moved beyond the range of the missiles used in the warning operation, Iran's naval forces possess longer-range missiles that will be used without hesitation if deems necessary.

Iran confronted the latest bout of unprovoked aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime, which began on February 28, with at least 100 waves of decisive and successful retaliatory strikes. The reprisal hit sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region. The Islamic Republic also shut down the Strait of Hormuz to enemies and their allies.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly stated that it will not tolerate foreign military interference in its sovereign maritime zones or any disruption to regional security and trade.

Faced with the response, US President Donald Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire on April 8.

The Islamic Republic began applying far stricter controls over the Strait of Hormuz after Trump announced continuation of an illegal naval blockade of Iranian vessels and ports on April 13 in violation of the terms of the ceasefire.

In yet another decisive confrontation with American naval forces, the Iranian Navy announced on Wednesday that it has targeted the "command-and-control center" behind recent US violations, saying the facility was located aboard an American destroyer operating in the Sea of Oman.

The strike came in response to aggressive US measures against Iranian commercial shipping and violations related to the Strait of Hormuz, the statement read.

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