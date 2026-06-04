Top IRGC commander: Israel must retreat to pre-Ramadan War positions

ABNA24 - Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani, reiterating support for the Lebanese resistance, says the usurping Israeli regime must retreat its forces to the point they were before the recent joint US-Israeli imposed war on Iran.

In a social media post on Thursday, General Qaani, while emphasizing the need for an all-out support for the resistance in Lebanon, said that eliminating the Israeli regime’s presence from the region is “an attainable aspiration of Muslims.”

“The minimum demand of the resistance,” he further stressed in his message, “is the retreat of the usurping regime to the point it held before the 40-day war.”

The IRGC commander also expressed confidence the Arab country would emerge victorious in the face of the Israeli aggression, saying “The Lebanese fighters will soon see the results of their courageous resistance.”



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