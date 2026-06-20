General Qa'ani to Israel: If You Follow Politicians' Wishes, You'll Be Caught in Gaza's Flood

AhlulBayt News Agency: The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani, has warned Israel that Gaza is capable of launching major retaliatory operations.

In a post on X on Friday, Qa’ani referred to battlefield capabilities of the Lebanese resistance movement, saying, “When we said Hezbollah has Mirsad [drones], you did not pay attention and got caught. Who will answer for the 100 casualties?”

He added, “Gaza also has a flood. If you act according to your politicians’ wishes, you will be caught in the flood. Be careful.”

It came shortly after Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told Al Jazeera that Iran is “working to achieve peace on all fronts, including Gaza, and we included Lebanon in the memorandum because of its direct link to the war.”

On Wednesday, President Masoud Pezeshkian and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, electronically signed a memorandum of understanding.

The memorandum is intended to pave the way for ending the war of aggression launched by the US and Israel against Iran on February 28 as well as reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

It also calls for an immediate halt to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon and Gaza.

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