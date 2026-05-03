IRGC Quds Force commander: Israel’s hijacking of Gaza aid flotilla ‘amounts to international terrorism’

AhlulBayt News Agency: The IRGC Quds Force commander has deplored the Zionist Israeli regime’s action in hijacking the Samud aid flotilla as an example of international terrorism.

The commander of the IRGC Quds Force Major General Esmaeil Qaani said in a message released on Saturday that kidnapping the Samud aid flotilla amounts to international terrorism.

“The movement and efforts of the free-fighters of Samud to breach the siege on the oppressed people of Gaza and save Palestinian children and women from the grip of the Zionists is a sign of the global struggle ascendance against the child-killing Zionist vampires,” General Qaani wrote.

"The cowardly crimes of the Zionists will make the will of freedom-loving people around the world more and strengthened to breach the siege on the oppressed people of Gaza," he concluded.

.......................

End/ 257