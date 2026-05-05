IRGC: Any Ship Must Secure Iran's Permission to Transit Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: A deputy commander of the IRGC says that Iran fully controls transit through the Strait of Hormuz and any ship must secure Iran's permission before travelling through the waterway.

Major General Yadollah Javani, the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for politucal affairs, said in an interview with national Iranain TV that "We are seeking the management of the Strait of Hormuz as a blessing."



He added, "The new management of the Strait of Hormuz will lay the foundation for the global and international order."



Maj. Gen. Javani emphasized, "Any ship that wants to transit this demarcated area must do so with the permission of the Islamic Republic's armed forces in order to be safe."

The deputy IRGC commander also noted that, "Any vessel belonging to a hostile enemy that wants to pass through will be confronted with decisively."

Iran has controlled the Strait since the early days of the US-Israeli aggression that began in late February, allowing only ships that are deemed non-hostile and that observe security protocols announced by the Iranian military to transit the waterway.

Earlier on Monday, the Iranian Navy fired missiles and drones to warn US warships approaching the Strait of Hormuz in an attempt to challenge Iran’s control over it.

The Navy said it was forced to fire cruise missiles, combat drones, and rockets near US warships that had ignored its warnings not to approach the Strait.

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