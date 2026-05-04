Military Advisor to Imam Khamenei Threatens to Turn Hormuz Strait into Graveyard of US Pirates

ABNA24 - A military advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution likened the US forces blockading the Strait of Hormuz to “pirates” and threatened to turn the strategic waterway into “a graveyard” of US aircraft carriers and troops.

The United States is the “only pirate in the world that possesses aircraft carriers”, Rezaei, who is also a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council and a former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), wrote on X on Sunday warning that such carriers will face destruction if tensions escalate.



It came after US President Donald Trump unabashedly admitted that the American Navy is acting “like pirates” in carrying out Washington’s naval blockade of Iranian ports.Last month, Trump ordered the US naval forces to block the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which about 20 percent of the world’s oil passes. Iran has placed restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Israeli war began in late February.



The order came after high-level negotiations between Tehran and Washington in Islamabad failed to produce an accord.Iranian officials warn the country's Armed Forces would never allow the US to achieve any success in proceeding with its naval blockade and are in possession of “major untapped leverage” to counter it.

