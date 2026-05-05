Video: Causes of Enemy Attacks Against Power of IRGC From Perspective of Martyred Leader of Revolution

AhlulBayt News Agency: Within the framework of the "war of narratives," the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), as one of the main pillars of the country's authority and security, has consistently been the target of media and political attacks by enemies. From the perspective of the martyred Leader of the Revolution, these attacks are rooted in the strategic role of this institution in preserving independence, creating deterrence, and advancing the goals of the Islamic Revolution.