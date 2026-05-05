Iran declares new maritime control zone in Hormuz Strait

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Monday announced a new maritime control zone in the Strait of Hormuz.

In an official statement, the Armed Forces of the country said it has declared a new maritime control area in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

According to the statement, the new zone of “smart control” by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz is defined as follows:

In the south: the line between Mount Mobarak in Iran and south of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates; In the west: the line between the end of Qeshm Island in Iran and Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said the US will “help free up” ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz from Monday, suggesting that his administration will break Iran’s blockade of the strategic waterway.

Trump claimed that he was launching the campaign – dubbed Project Freedom – at the request of countries whose vessels are stranded in the strait, whom he referred to as “neutral and innocent bystanders”.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that it would begin supporting merchant vessels “seeking to freely transit” the strait from Monday.

Meanwhile, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi warned that any foreign military force, particularly the US, will come under attack if it attempts to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz.

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