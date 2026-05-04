Iran warns US military of nearing strategic Strait of Hormuz: Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of Iran’s highest operational command unit has warned that the Iranian Armed Forces will target any foreign forces, particularly from the US military, that attempt to approach or enter the strategic Hormuz Strait.

Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi emphasized that the security of the Strait of Hormuz is under strict control of the powerful Armed Forces of the country, so that any safe passage from the strait is carried out in cooperation with the Iranian Armed Forces.

He said the criminal US leaders and the aggressive and terrorist US army, which has recently resorted to “piracy and theft” in international waters and endangered global trade and economy, should have realized by now that the resilient Iranian nation and the country’s prepared and powerful Armed Forces have proven in practice that they would respond in a “severe and regret-inducing manner” to any threat or act of aggression by enemies at any level and in any region of Iran.

“We will manage the security of the Strait of Hormuz with all might, and inform all commercial ships and tankers to refrain from any attempt to transit without the coordination of the Iranian Armed Forces stationed in the Strait of Hormuz in order not to jeopardize their security,” he emphasized.

Any foreign armed force, especially the aggressor US army, will be attacked if they attempt to approach and enter the Strait of Hormuz without coordination of the Iranian Armed Forces, the commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters underlined.

Major General Abdollahi also cautioned supporters of the “malicious America” against taking actions that could lead to irreversible regret, saying that any aggressive US move aimed at disrupting the current situation would only further complicate conditions and jeopardize the security of vessels in the area.

His warning came after US President Donald Trump said the US will “help free up” ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz from Monday, suggesting that his administration will break Iran’s blockade of the strategic waterway.

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