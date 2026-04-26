Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Warns US: Continued "Blockade, Banditry and Piracy" Will Face Decisive Military Response

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has warned that the ongoing blockade and acts of maritime piracy by the United States will provoke a strong response from the Iranian Armed Forces.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters emphasized that if the US continues its aggressive military actions, including naval blockades, banditry, and piracy in the region, it will face a response from Iran’s powerful Armed Forces.

The statement added that the US should be aware that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran possess greater power and readiness than before to defend the country’s sovereignty, territory, and national interests, noting that the US military had already experienced part of Iran’s offensive capabilities during the “third imposed war”.

It further noted that Iranian forces remain prepared and determined to monitor the behavior and movements of their enemies in the region, while continuing to manage and control the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The headquarters warned that if there is renewed aggression from the US and the Israeli regime, they would face even greater losses.

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