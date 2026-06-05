Grand Ayatollah Sistani's Condolence Message on the Passing of Ayatollah al-Uzma Fayyad

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah al-Uzma Sayyed Ali al-Hussayni al-Sistani issued a condolence message following the passing of Ayatollah al-Uzma Mohammad Ishaq al-Fayyad.

The text of the message, originally issued in Arabic, is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

"Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him do we indeed return" (Holy Quran 2:156)

With utmost sorrow and regret, I received the news of the passing of my dear brother, the religious authority, Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Ishaq al-Fayyad (may God's mercy be upon him).

The deceased noble was one of the prominent and distinguished figures of the Najaf seminary in recent decades, and his sincere efforts in serving knowledge and its people—through authorship, teaching, and other fields—gave him a distinct character and position. Hence, his loss is a heavy tragedy, and the void he leaves behind is vast and difficult to fill, except by the grace and favor of Almighty God.

While offering my condolences for this great loss to the supreme divine authority (may our souls be sacrificed for him), the seminaries, the family of this blessed deceased, and the believers at large, I beseech the Exalted and Almighty God to elevate his ranks in paradise, to resurrect him with his friends and chosen ones, the Noble Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h.) and his pure and immaculate family, and to grant patience and solace to his family and loved ones.

There is no power or strength except by God, the High, the Great.

Ali al-Hussayni al-Sistani

18 Dhu al-Hijjah 1447 AH (June 4, 2026)

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