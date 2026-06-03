Additional Session Added to ‘Martyr of Ummah Conference’ in Lahore Ahead of Muharram

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Organizers of the upcoming “Martyr of the Ummah Conference,” scheduled to be held on June 13 at Minar-e-Pakistan Ground in Lahore, have announced the addition of a new session titled “Welcoming Muharram.”

According to a spokesperson for the Ittehad-e-Ummat Forum, the session will bring together mourning groups from across Pakistan to participate in traditional commemorative activities, including matam (ritual mourning) and noha recitations in preparation for the Islamic month of Muharram.

The spokesperson said that prominent noha reciters from different parts of the country have been specially invited to attend the event. Mourning groups are also expected to take part in commemorations honoring Hazrat Fatimah al-Zahra (peace be upon her), the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

To coordinate participation, organizers have formed a dedicated committee tasked with liaising with noha reciters and leaders of mourning associations nationwide. According to the forum, the response from invited participants has been positive.

The spokesperson added that representatives of mourning groups and noha reciters have expressed appreciation for being included in the large-scale gathering. During the conference, participating reciters are also expected to pay tribute to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei in their respective addresses and recitations.