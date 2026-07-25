Sheikh Zakzaky to Arbaeen pilgrims: Be worthy ambassadors of Islam, school of Ahl al-Bayt

AhlulBayt News Agency: The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria has called upon Arbaeen pilgrims to embody sincerity, exemplary moral conduct, and the role of worthy ambassadors of Islam and the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT), as millions of believers prepare to converge on the holy city of Karbala for the annual pilgrimage.

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky held a meeting on Tuesday, the sixth of Safar 2026, with a gathering of brothers and sisters poised to depart for the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in Iraq. The meeting took place at his residence in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

A tradition rooted in the earliest days of Islam

Sheikh Zakzaky described the Arbaeen march as a tradition with deep roots in Islamic history, tracing its origins to the very first Arbaeen following the tragedy of Karbala. "This magnificent movement possesses an ancient lineage. It was first performed by Jabir ibn Abdullah al-Ansari, one of the esteemed companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), on the occasion of the first Arbaeen after the events of Karbala," he stated.

He added, "The Arbaeen pilgrimage is the very symbol of love, loyalty, and empathy with the household of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). This spiritual journey draws the human being ever closer to religious values and the profound teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT)."

Pilgrims as ambassadors of the faith

The leader of the Nigerian Islamic Movement urged the departing pilgrims to purify their intentions, uphold Islamic ethics, and maintain dignified conduct throughout the spiritual sojourn. "The pilgrims of Arbaeen must serve as worthy ambassadors of Islam and the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT), presenting a true and correct image of this immense spiritual movement through their righteous deeds and noble character," Zakzaky emphasized.

Warning against generalizations and collective blame

Sheikh Zakzaky also cautioned against distorted perceptions of large religious gatherings, drawing a parallel with the Hajj pilgrimage. "In any massive congregation, including the Hajj, a small number of individuals may display improper behavior. However, the majority of participants must never be blamed or penalized for the actions of a tiny minority," he asserted firmly.

He concluded the gathering by extending his prayers for all pilgrims, wishing them a journey filled with health, safety, and success.

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