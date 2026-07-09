Moment by moment coverage of the funeral ceremony at the holy Razavi shrine

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: After the magnificent and epic funeral processions of the sacred body of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Qom, Najaf al-Ashraf, and Karbala al-Mu'alla, today the funeral and burial ceremony of the sacred body of the martyred leader of Iran will be held in Mashhad al-Muqaddas and at the holy Razavi shrine.

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10:15 | Arrival of the plane carrying the sacred body of the martyred leader in Mashhad. The plane carrying the sacred body of the martyred leader of the Revolution and his family has landed at Shahid Hasheminejad Airport in Mashhad. According to the announcement of the funeral headquarters of the martyred leader, due to the unprecedented welcome of the Iraqi people for the sacred body of the martyred Imam, the arrival of the sacred bodies to Mashhad was delayed, and the funeral ceremony in Mashhad will be held at 14:00 today.

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08:50 | The plane carrying the sacred body of the martyred leader is now leaving Najaf Airport bound for Mashhad.

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