Head of Iran's Judiciary visits Hazrat Masoumeh holy shrine in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojjat al-Islam Mohseni Eje'i, during his trip to the holy city of Qom on Sunday, July 26, visited the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (s.a.) and performed the pilgrimage at the sacred mausoleum of the Hazrat Masoumeh (s.a.).

During his pilgrimage to the shrine of Hazrat Fatimah Masoumeh (s.a.), the Head of the Judiciary spoke with a number of pilgrims and listened closely and directly to their concerns.

While visiting the graves of several scholars buried in the courtyard of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (s.a.), the Head of the Judiciary also visited the graves of some martyrs of the recent imposed war and paid his respects to their exalted station.

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