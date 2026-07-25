Judiciary chief says US has only one choice: stop bullying and give up illusion that Iran will surrender

AhlulBayt News Agency: The US and its president have only one choice before the Iranian people: to stop their bullying and excessive demands, and give up the illusion that the Iranian nation will surrender, the Iranian Judiciary Chief has stated in a meeting with Iraq prime minister.

“The Islamic Republic holds no hostility toward its neighbors,” said Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei during his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in Tehran on Friday, describing Iran’s relations with its neighbors as deeply rooted and friendly.

At the same time, he reiterated that from Iran’s perspective, the Americans have occupied areas of some of its neighboring countries and are committing crimes against the Iranian people from those occupied zones. “Therefore, Iran reserves the right to strike back at the launchpads of American aggression.”

The Judiciary Chief also congratulated Ali al-Zaidi as Iraq’s new prime minister, describing the bond between the two neighboring Muslim nations as exceptionally robust and ironclad, emphasizing that foreign actors cannot disrupt this strong relationship.

For his part, the Iraqi prime minister praised the friendly bilateral relations between the countries. He also raised several points regarding bilateral matters between Iran and Iraq, as well as broader regional issues.

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