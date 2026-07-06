Iran's Judiciary Chief Vows to Pursue, Punish US, Israeli Leaders for Martyr Khamenei's Assassination

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s judiciary chief has vowed to pursue and punish US and Israeli leaders for the assassination of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, saying the nation has raised “the flag of blood revenge” and will not relent in its pursuit of justice.

Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei made the remarks on Sunday at a ceremony in Tehran unveiling a book on the life and views of Iran’s new Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, attended by foreign guests, intellectuals, and activists.

“For more than four months, our people, young and old, have been in mourning for their martyred Leader and have raised the flag of blood revenge,” Mohseni Ejei said.

The judiciary chief said the US and Israel must pay for their crimes against the Iranian nation. All international conventions, including the Geneva Conventions and their additional protocols, have explicit provisions regarding war criminals, he added.

“We will decisively pursue, try, and punish them, and we will exact retribution from them. We will also compel them to compensate for the damages inflicted on the Iranian nation,” he said.

Mohseni Ejei added that Iran would continue to support the Axis of Resistance with strength and resolve, and would back any movement against US and Zionist oppressors.

The judiciary chief also called on neighboring countries to pay greater attention to “the malice and vileness of the enemies of Islam,” adding that Iran supports all neighboring countries as long as they do not “play on the side of the enemy.”

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