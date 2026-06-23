Iran's Judiciary Chief: National Unity Has Frustrated Adversaries

AhlulBayt News Agency: Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei has emphasized the importance of fully protecting national unity, adding that adversaries have grown frustrated by the Iranian nation’s solidarity and are attempting to undermine this sacred bond.

Speaking at a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary on Monday, Mohseni-Ejei said that over the past year, the American-Zionist enemy has imposed two wars and a violent quasi-coup on the Iranian nation; however, through their resistance, the nation has succeeded in driving the enemy to defeat.

He expressed concern that misguided individuals sometimes make statements that please the enemy, leading the enemy to mistakenly believe there is discord and division within the country, emphasizing that the correct course of action lies in absolute obedience to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

He further noted, “An overt enemy such as the United States, against which we have resisted for 47 years, is by no means trustworthy, and we will never surrender to global arrogance.”

The unity and cohesion of the Iranian nation are so evident that it has driven the enemy to exasperation, Mohseni-Ejei said, noting that even when some well-intentioned officials pursue negotiation, this does not signify surrender to the US. Unfortunately, careless and imprudent remarks can lead the enemy to believe that there is division within the country, he added.

While some ignorant and malevolent individuals may be inclined to surrender before the enemy, the people and officials will never allow them to assert themselves, he emphasized.

What confounds the enemy is precisely this unified front of the nation under the guidance of the Leader, Mohseni-Ejei said, adding that the continuation of this cohesion will ensure the foiling of all conspiracies.

........................

End/ 257