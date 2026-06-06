Leader Pardons, Commutes Sentences of Over 2,000 Convicts on Eid al-Ghadir

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has agreed to pardon, reduce, or commute the sentences of more than 2,000 Iranian convicts.

On the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir, Ayatollah Khamenei approved a request from Judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei to suspend or mitigate the sentences of the convicted individuals.

According to Article 110 (11) of the Iranian Constitution, the Leader is empowered to pardon or commute sentences upon a proposal by the Judiciary chief.

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