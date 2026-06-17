Iran's Judiciary Chief: Country Ready to Resume Fighting If US Breaches MoU

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei says the country is ready to fight on in its battle against US-Israeli aggression if the enemy fails to keep its promises under a newly announced agreement to end the war.

Speaking to a gathering of Iran’s Supreme Court judges and staff on Tuesday, Mohseni Ejei said that despite agreeing to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US that puts an end to the aggression, Iran will remain vigilant and would respond decisively to any breaches of the agreement by the enemies.

“This treacherous, villainous, and criminal enemy cannot be trusted under any circumstances; we must be vigilant, and we are. The enemy knows who it is dealing with.”

He said that Iran would be ready to resume fighting if the enemy breaks its promises during the 60-day negotiation process that would start after the signing of the MoU on Friday and would include discussions about Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions from the country.

The top judicial official, who also leads one of the three branches of government, said that Iranian representatives in the negotiations with the US will not compromise the rights of the Iranian nation in the course of talks.

He said the negotiators will also seek to protect the rights of resistance forces allied with Iran in other countries, including in Lebanon, Palestine, and Yemen.

“This means that even if something is signed and the enemy violates the agreement, we will respond in kind and do what must be done in the face of the other side's breach of faith,” he said.

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