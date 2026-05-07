Aiding enemy by undermining national unity will face legal action: Judiciary chief

Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei has emphasized that those individuals who act as the enemy’s infantry and deliberately attempt to undermine national unity, thereby assisting the enemy, will be held accountable within the legal framework.

During a meeting with a group of judicial officials on Thursday, Ejei referred to the enemy’s complete defeat in the recent war and their failure to achieve any objectives, emphasizing that ultimate victory belongs to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The judiciary chief described the unprecedented national unity that emerged during the war as one of its blessings and stressed the necessity of safeguarding this sacred cohesion.