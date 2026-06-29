Iran's Judiciary Chief Dismisses US Human Rights Claims as 'Ridiculous'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei has dismissed US claims of supporting human rights as “ridiculous,” saying Washington is using military aggression, economic pressure, and media warfare to advance its interests.

Speaking at a meeting marking the start of Iran’s “American Human Rights Week,” Mohseni-Ejei said on Sunday that the United States was adept at distorting reality, portraying falsehood as truth, and whitewashing its crimes.

According to the Judiciary’s media center, he said the event serves as a reminder of US crimes against the Iranian people and other nations, adding that the scale of those actions could not be fully recounted in a single week.

“The United States relies not only on military aggression and economic terrorism, but also on media warfare, deception, and psychological operations,” he said. “After committing crimes, it seeks to influence public opinion through fabricated narratives and disinformation.”

Mohseni-Ejei also said it is not only Iran that has suffered from US actions, citing attacks on civilian sites during the recent war as examples of those actions.

“The aggressive US regime committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, as it deliberately targeted protected civilian sites, including educational, medical, and residential facilities, using multi-stage missiles, even in areas where there were no military installations within several kilometers,” the top judicial official noted.

“These are clear examples of war crimes, and indictments can be issued for each of them,” he said.

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