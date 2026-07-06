Leader Reappoints Mohseni Ejei as Head of Iranian Judiciary

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei reappoints Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei as the head of the Iranian judiciary.

The decree, issued on Sunday, praised Mohseni Ejei’s “valuable and sincere efforts” and cited Article 157 of the Constitution in formalizing the reappointment.

The Leader called on Mohseni Ejei and the broader judiciary to redouble their efforts in carrying out their missions, adding that the Iranian nation would benefit from these endeavors.

Mohseni Ejei has served as judiciary chief since 2021. He was first appointed by the late Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, replacing then-President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, who had held the post before his election as president.

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