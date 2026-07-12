Senior Judicial Official: Iran's Armed Forces Compelled US, Israeli Retreat in 40-Day War

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian judicial official says Iran’s Armed Forces compelled US and Israeli forces to retreat during the 40-day war, crediting their sacrifices with strengthening the country’s international standing.

Hojjatoleslam Ahmad Pourkhaghan, head of the Armed Forces Judicial Organization, made the remarks during a meeting on Saturday with Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi, commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force.

He hailed the Army’s Ground Force for operating under “the most difficult conditions” and General Jahanshahi’s leadership as key to maintaining the morale and motivation of troops throughout the war.

He also praised cooperation among the Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and border guard units, saying coordination between the forces contributed to the successful execution of their missions and the protection of the country’s borders.

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