Live updates: Funeral procession of Iran's martyred leader – a grand farewell to the Imam

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: Tehran rose today not for a sorrowful farewell, but in response to the call: "We must rise." The capital is crowded with shoulders carrying the body of the nation's martyred leader like a crown jewel — a living testament that the crimson path of martyrdom will not halt until the avenging call of the Promised One is answered.

This is a developing story.....

The Governor of the Central Bank attends the funeral of the sacred body of the martyred leader of the Revolution.

The Minister of Communications joins the mourners at the funeral of the sacred body of the martyred leader of the Revolution.

12:20 PM | The vehicle carrying the sacred body of the martyred leader of the Revolution has arrived at Azadi Square.

Masoud Pezeshkian attends the funeral of the martyred leader of the Revolution.

12:00 PM | Hojjatoleslam Mohammadi Golpayegani, son-in-law of the martyred leader of the Revolution and father of 14-month-old Zahra, attends the funeral of the family.

Minister of Sports Ahmad Donyamali at the funeral of the martyred leader of the Revolution: The sports community had a close bond with the martyred leader, and athletes would win medals to bring joy to his heart.

The Guardian: Millions attend the funeral of the martyred leader of the Revolution.

Turkish Anadolu Agency's visual report on today's magnificent funeral ceremony.

France 24: Massive crowds of mourners at the funeral of the martyred leader of the Revolution.

Ayatollah Jannati attends the funeral procession of the martyred leader of the Revolution.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad attends the funeral procession of the martyred leader of the Revolution.

10:25 AM | Pilgrims' epic farewell to the martyred leader of the Revolution.

10:20 AM | Students of Sharif University renew their pledge of allegiance to the Supreme Leader of the Revolution; chants of "Labbaik, Seyyed Mojtaba."

10:10 AM | Stones at the Great Satan.

9:40 AM | Aerial images show an endless sea of mourners.

9:31 AM | A multi-meter banner held by mourners at the funeral of the martyred leader: "We will kill Trump!"

9:30 AM | Massive crowds surround the vehicle carrying the sacred body of the martyred leader of the Revolution.

Ayatollah Amoli Larijani attends the funeral of the martyred leader of the Revolution and his family.

Mohammad Reza Aref, First Vice President of Iran, attends the funeral procession of the martyred leader of the Revolution.

Head of the Judiciary attends the funeral procession of Iran's martyred leader.

Najaf Ashraf prepares for a magnificent funeral for the sacred body of the martyred leader; Yusuf Makki Kanawi, Governor of Najaf Ashraf, announced: All security, service, and support preparations have been completed for the funeral ceremony of the sacred body of His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the martyred leader.

9:00 AM | Mourners pay their respects beside the sacred body of the martyred leader of the Revolution.

8:40 AM | Important recommendation from Commander Hassanzadeh: People are urged to stay along the route; the sacred remains of the martyred leader of the Revolution will be carried again by helicopter along the funeral procession at the end of the ceremony.

8:33 AM | Chants of "Labbaik Ya Hussein" from mourning mourners alongside the vehicle carrying the sacred remains of the martyred leader of the Revolution.

8:27 AM | CEO of the Urban Services Organization: With the activation of misting systems along the route, the temperature along the funeral procession path will be reduced by 5 to 10 degrees.

8:26 AM | The vehicle carrying the sacred remains of the martyred leader of the Revolution and the martyrs of his family enters the funeral route in Tehran amid a sea of mourning mourners.

8:26 AM | Live coverage of the funeral procession by CNN. Political analysts speaking with Al-Mayadeen network emphasized that the turnout at the funeral procession of Iran's martyred leader sends a clear political message that the martyr's blood will not be wasted. The report added that the model of internal solidarity in Iran has sparked a form of awakening that is clearly reflected at political levels and in negotiations.

8:25 AM | The moment the sacred remains of the martyred leader of the Revolution enter Azadi Street.

8:16 AM | The funeral procession vehicles have begun moving from Enqelab Square toward Azadi.

Members of Iraq's Kata'ib Hezbollah youth present at the funeral procession of the martyred leader of the Revolution.

8:12 AM | Azadi Square, now.

8:08 AM | People gathering at the Imam Khomeini Shrine metro station. Due to severe overcrowding around Imam Hossein Square and the closure of exit routes, Imam Hossein metro station has been closed until further notice.

8:02 AM | Brave people of Lur mourning at the funeral procession of the martyred leader of the Revolution in Enqelab Square.



7:50 AM | An image of the vehicle carrying the sacred remains of the martyred leader of the Revolution and his family.

7:10 AM | A massive crowd of people gathers in the early hours to bid farewell to the martyred leader of Revolution.