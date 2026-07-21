Caretaker DM says defense capabilities owe much to foresight of martyred leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian caretaker defense minister says that the developed defense capablities owe too much to foresight of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khameni.

Brigadier General Seyed Majid Ebn-al-Reza made the comments during a meeting with lawmakers at the Parliament’s Education, Research, and Technology Committee where he said that the transformation in the country’s outlook on technology is one of the most significant achievements of the recent war.

He also said that despite all sanctions, restrictions, and shortages, Iranian scientists and engineers stood ground against global technological powers, leaving them astonished by the scientific capability, technical ingenuity, and rapid learning speed of Iranian specialists.

The caretaker defense minister emphasized that the strategy of the defense ministry is firmly based on relying on indigenous knowledge, the capacity of domestic experts, and the continuous development of defense technologies, a strategy that clearly demonstrated its efficacy during the recent conflict.

According to Ebn-al-Reza, the develpment of the country’s defense capablities owes much to the foresight of the martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

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