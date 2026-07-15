Israeli Terrorist War Minister Says Gaza Destruction “Feels Good,” Calls for New Settlements in Strip

ABNA24 - Israel’s war minister praised the destruction in Gaza, describing it as the result of a deliberate policy and saying that witnessing the scenes made him “feel good.”

Israel’s Channel 14 television network interviewed Israel Katz during a visit to areas in northern Gaza. The report quoted him as saying that Tel Aviv intends to establish three Israeli settlements with a military character in the Gaza Strip.

Asked how he felt upon seeing the devastation in Gaza, Katz replied:

“It feels good.”

Katz also claimed that the construction of Israeli settlements in Gaza is necessary from a security standpoint and argued that such measures would strengthen control over and the defense of those settlements.

The report further stated that Israel has continued military operations in Gaza despite the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, 2025, carrying out missile and artillery strikes across various parts of the territory.

According to the latest figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry, ceasefire violations since October 2025 have resulted in the deaths of 1,108 Palestinians and injuries to another 3,578 people.



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