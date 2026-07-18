Yemeni defense minister warns of severe blow to Saudis if interference continues

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemeni Defense Minister Major General Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi has vowed to deal a severe blow to Saudis if they continue to militarily meddle in the country.

Al-Atifi warned Saudi Arabia on Friday that Yemeni armed forces would deal a severe blow to Saudis if their interference continued.

Speaking at a press conference, Al-Atifi warned the Saudi-led coalition, specifically the Saudis themselves, that the Yemeni armed forces will be open to all options if Riyadh’s “rebellion, arrogance, and criminal actions” continued.

Al-Atifi emphasized that the Yemeni armed forces were fully prepared in all their capacities to implement any order issued by Sayyid Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the leader of the Ansar Allah movement.

If the enemy siege against the Yemeni people continues, Al-Atifi warned, “Our options are open and we are highly prepared in all units and sections of the armed forces."

"The level of readiness has increased in recent days in implementing the leadership’s orders, and the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and all forces are fully prepared to implement any order related to the equation of siege against siege, airport against airport, and port against port,” Al-Atifi warned.

"The enemy should know that the Yemeni nation now has the military forces and capabilities that enable them of imposing equations," Al-Atifi added," Yemen, which has resisted in the past ten years with stability witnessed by the world, can also resist and achieve victory in the future, with the help of God."

Earlier, Yemen's Supreme Political Council had issued a statement, condemning the latest Saudi attack on Sana’a international airport, vowing to deal a “direct” and “equivalent” response to Saudi aggression.

The council called the Saudi attack on Sana’a airport “a new crime added to the record of brutal aggression and unjust siege, which aim to deprive the Yemeni people of their most basic human rights,” including their right to travel and treatment.

It said the Saudis aimed to seize control of the Yemeni people's wealth and restrict their access to food and medicine, intensifying their suffering in “flagrant” violation of international conventions and human rights, the council said, holding Riyadh fully responsible for the consequences of the ongoing aggression.

The statement stressed that Sana'a will respond in a "similar and direct" way based on the deterrence equations announced by their leader.

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a full-scale war on Yemen in 2015, with military, political, and logistical support from the United States and other Western states.

In 2022, a UN-brokered ceasefire was signed. However, the United States, Britain, and the Israeli regime's aggression against Yemen continues.

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