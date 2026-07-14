Yemeni Official Thanks Iran for “Breaking the Air Blockade” and Returning Stranded Citizens

ABNA24 - A member of the political bureau of the Yemeni Ansarallah movement has thanked Iran for ignoring the air blockade on Yemen.

According to Mehr News Agency, citing the Yemeni Al-Masirah TV, Abdul Malik Al-Ajri, a member of the political bureau of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement, said in response to Irainian airplane arriving in his country in defeat of the air blockade on his country: "We express our gratitude and appreciation for the courageous and humanitarian action of the Islamic Republic in returning the Yemenis trapped outside, including the wounded and sick."

He also thanked Iran for "breaking the oppressive siege imposed by the Saudi regime on Yemen's airports and ports."

The Yemeni official said that Saudi Arabia has imposed an oppressive siege on Yemen's airports and ports without any justification, ignoring neighborly relations and human and moral principles.

In the meantime, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry also issued a statement praising Iran's action in breaking the air blockade on Sanaa airport.

The statement said: "We thank the Islamic Republic of Iran for its courageous and important stance in breaking the siege of Sanaa International Airport. Iran's humanitarian action is worthy of respect and appreciation and will remain in the minds of the Yemenis. The Yemeni people will not forget the principled and humanitarian stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The Yemeni Foreign Ministry stated: "Many practical steps will be taken based on Iran's stance to strengthen brotherly ties based on faith and areas of cooperation in various fields."



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