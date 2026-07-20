Ansarullah warns West Asia heading toward major explosion due to US aggression and Saudi blockade

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s ruling Houthi Ansarullah movement has warned that the West Asia region is heading toward a major explosion because of the continued US aggression against Iran and the aerial blockade imposed on Yemen by Saudi Arabia.

Senior Ansarullah official Abdullah al-Na’ami said on Sunday that Yemen would be forced to react decisively if Saudi Arabia wants to keep harassing planes heading toward the Yemeni capital Sana’a or targeting the city’s airport.

“We are ready to pay the highest price to lift the blockade, and the region is on the brink of explosion, and Saudi Arabia is aware of this,” al-Na’ami told Al-Mayadeen news channel.

“Saudi Arabia is full of valuable targets that are within reach of the Yemeni armed forces.”

He said that the regional Axis of Resistance, which is comprised of forces loyal to Iran and its anti-US and anti-Israeli policies, will give a coordinated response to the aggression by the US and its regional allies.

“The path forward with the Axis of Resistance is being coordinated completely, and the battle is a unified one,” said the Yemeni official.

Al-Na’ami said that Saudi Arabia has sought to offer some financial and political incentives to Ansarullah to separate it from the Iran-allied resistance forces in the region.

Yemen has warned that it would fully enter the battle in support of Iran against a US-Israeli aggression that started in late February and has continued intermittently over the past months.

Experts believe that Yemenis could close the Strait of Bab al-Mandab in the Red Sea to replicate Iran’s restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf to create a major shock for international energy markets.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, another Ansarullah official, told Al-Mayadeen on Sunday that Yemen is fully coordinating with the Axis of Resistance, warning that countries hosting US bases are complicit in attacks on Iran and could face consequences as regional tensions escalate.

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