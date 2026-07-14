Armed Tribal Gatherings and Mass Rallies Across Yemen Condemn Saudi Strike on Sana’a Airport

ABNA24 - Yemeni sources have reported armed tribal gatherings and popular rallies across several provinces of Yemen condemning the Saudi attack on Sana'a International Airport while participants expressed their support for Yemeni armed forces and called for a response to the attack.

Citing Al-Masirah network, Yemeni media reported that protest rallies and marches were held in the provinces of Hajjah, Raymah, Al-Mahwit, and Ibb following a Saudi airstrike on Sana'a International Airport.

According to these reports, the tribes of Al-Mahabshah district in Hajjah province held an armed tribal gathering, condemned the Saudi attack on Sanaa airport and supported the positions of the Yemeni armed forces in response to this attack.

Participants in the rally also declared their support for Iran's stance on breaking the blockade of Yemen, announced their readiness to join military training and step up mobilization efforts, and delegated full authority to the leader of the Ansarullah movement to decide on a military response to the aggression and the lifting of the blockade.



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